Golden Knights open road trip with loss at Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Cody Eakin (20), Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Tucker Poolman (3) celebrate Ehlers' goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud plays against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Nick Holden (22) defend against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

A shot by Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine, just out of frame at left, gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Nick Holden (22) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Kyle Connor (81), Patrik Laine (29), Neal Pionk (4) and Blake Wheeler (26) celebrate Laine's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) celebrates as a shot by Nikolaj Ehlers shot goes in for a goal past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), as Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored 32 seconds into the game, and the Golden Knights couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

Ehlers finished with two points, and Patrik Laine added a goal and an assist for the Jets. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for Winnipeg.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 29 saves for his NHL-leading sixth shutout.

Marc-Andre Fleury started in net for the Knights and made 20 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

