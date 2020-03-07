68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights open road trip with loss at Winnipeg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2020 - 7:44 pm
 

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored 32 seconds into the game, and the Golden Knights couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

Ehlers finished with two points, and Patrik Laine added a goal and an assist for the Jets. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for Winnipeg.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 29 saves for his NHL-leading sixth shutout.

Marc-Andre Fleury started in net for the Knights and made 20 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

