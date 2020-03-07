Golden Knights open road trip with loss at Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored 32 seconds into the game, and the Golden Knights couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg on Friday at Bell MTS Place.
Ehlers finished with two points, and Patrik Laine added a goal and an assist for the Jets. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for Winnipeg.
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 29 saves for his NHL-leading sixth shutout.
Marc-Andre Fleury started in net for the Knights and made 20 saves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
