Golden Knights open semifinals with convincing win over Canadiens
Shea Theodore finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights opened the Stanley Cup semifinals with a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday in a physical Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena.
The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday with Game 2.
Alec Martinez and Mattias Janmark scored in the second period for the Knights, who are playing in the final four for the third time in their first four seasons.
Nick Holden added a goal in the third period, as defensemen accounted for three of the four goals. Reilly Smith had two assists to help the Knights win their fifth straight.
Montreal, which was playing its first game since June 7, saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. Cole Caufield converted on a power play in the second period to cut the Knights’ lead to 2-1, but the Canadiens mounted little offensive threat at five-on-five after the first period.
Marc-Andre Fleury had 12 saves in the opening period to hold the Knights close and earned his 90th career postseason victory, two behind Grant Fuhr for third on the all-time list.
The Canadiens hadn’t trailed for 437:53 entering the series but fell behind for the first time since May 25 when Theodore one-timed a pass from Brayden McNabb midway through the first period.
Series schedule
Knights lead 1-0
Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1
Game 2 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
Game 3 — 5 p.m. Friday, Montreal (USA)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Montreal (NBCSN)
Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)*
Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Montreal (USA)*
Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)*
* If necessary