Golden Knights

Golden Knights open semifinals with convincing win over Canadiens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 8:46 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck against the Montreal Canadiens ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck in front of defenseman Zach Wh ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck in front of defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer, center, looks on from the bench during the first period ...
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer, center, looks on from the bench during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A scoring attempt by Montreal Canadiens' Eric Staal (21) gets stopped by Golden Knights' Alex P ...
A scoring attempt by Montreal Canadiens' Eric Staal (21) gets stopped by Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights players fight the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL ...
Golden Knights players fight the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) gets to the puck before Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi ...
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) gets to the puck before Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during th ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadie ...
Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during th ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first p ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, left, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights mascot Chance, right, hangs out with a young fan during the first period of Game ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance, right, hangs out with a young fan during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Golden Knights skate onto the ice before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup s ...
The Golden Knights skate onto the ice before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Golden Knights skate onto the ice before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup s ...
The Golden Knights skate onto the ice before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The crowd is on their feet before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between ...
The crowd is on their feet before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The starting lineup, including Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), is announced b ...
The starting lineup, including Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), is announced before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) scores a goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Care ...
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) scores a goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The crowd goes wild after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored the first goal ag ...
The crowd goes wild after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored the first goal against the Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks a Golden Knights shot during the first period of G ...
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks a Golden Knights shot during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players get into a scuffle, including Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Canadi ...
Players get into a scuffle, including Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) unsuccessfully attempts a shot on Golden Knights go ...
Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) unsuccessfully attempts a shot on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal ...
Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Golden Knights along with defenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) who assisted during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) scores a goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Care ...
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) scores a goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game ...
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez, left, celebrates his goal with Jonathan Marchessault, cen ...
Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez, left, celebrates his goal with Jonathan Marchessault, center, and William Karlsson during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the seco ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops the puck against the Golden Knights during ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops the puck against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops the puck against the Golden Knights during ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops the puck against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks an attempt from Golden Knights' Reilly Sm ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks an attempt from Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) eyes the puck between Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi ( ...
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) eyes the puck between Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) and defenseman Shea Weber (6) as goaltender Carey Price (31) defends the net during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) battles for the puck between Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (4 ...
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) battles for the puck between Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark, right, celebrates his goal alongside defenseman Nick Ho ...
Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark, right, celebrates his goal alongside defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark, third from left, celebrates his goal with teammates dur ...
Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark, third from left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by Mattias Janmark, not pictured, during the second ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by Mattias Janmark, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights fans cheer during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semif ...
Golden Knights fans cheer during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shea Theodore finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights opened the Stanley Cup semifinals with a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday in a physical Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday with Game 2.

Alec Martinez and Mattias Janmark scored in the second period for the Knights, who are playing in the final four for the third time in their first four seasons.

Nick Holden added a goal in the third period, as defensemen accounted for three of the four goals. Reilly Smith had two assists to help the Knights win their fifth straight.

Montreal, which was playing its first game since June 7, saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. Cole Caufield converted on a power play in the second period to cut the Knights’ lead to 2-1, but the Canadiens mounted little offensive threat at five-on-five after the first period.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 12 saves in the opening period to hold the Knights close and earned his 90th career postseason victory, two behind Grant Fuhr for third on the all-time list.

The Canadiens hadn’t trailed for 437:53 entering the series but fell behind for the first time since May 25 when Theodore one-timed a pass from Brayden McNabb midway through the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Marc-Andre Fleury, left, Carey Price, right.
Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Carey Price: Who has the edge?
RJ

The matchup between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens will be a faceoff between two premier goalies of the last decade, as Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price compete with a shot at the Stanley Cup at stake.