Golden Knights oust Avs, advance to Stanley Cup semifinals

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates a goal with teammates left wing William Carrier (28) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) over Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) shoots and scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is taken to the ice after a check by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is upended between Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29)dives on the puck while defended by teammates over Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to shoot past Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) deflects a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) with Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) looking it in during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Golden Knights closed out the Colorado Avalanche with a 6-3 victory Thursday in Game 6 of the West Division final at T-Mobile Arena.

After losing the first two games in the series against the Presidents’ Trophy winner, the Knights won four straight and will meet Montreal in the Stanley Cup semifinals. The schedule has not been released.

The Knights are the fourth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series against the league’s top-seeded club after losing the first two games and advanced to the final four of the postseason for the third time in four seasons.

Pietrangelo, whose delay of game penalty led to Mikko Rantanen’s tying goal early in the second period, made up for his mistake with 17.9 seconds remaining in the period. Alex Tuch fired a shot that sailed wide, but the rebound bounced hard off the end boards and the defenseman tracked it down before firing in his first goal of the postseason.

Pietrangelo, who struggled to live up to the seven-year, $61.6 million contract he signed in the offseason, also assisted on Keegan Kolesar’s goal that put the Knights ahead 3-2 with 5:33 to play in the second period.

Nick Holden and William Karlsson scored in the first period for the Knights, who have more home wins in the postseason (21) than any other team since they entered the league in 2017-18.

William Carrier poked in a loose puck to give the Knights a two-goal cushion with 8:14 left in the third period, and Max Pacioretty added an empy-net goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 89th career playoff win, breaking a tie with Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was behind the bench for the Avalanche after he was held out of the morning skate because of an irregularity in his COVID-19 test results.

Defenseman Devon Toews put the Avalanche in front 23 seconds into the game. Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky scored in a back-and-forth second period, while Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

