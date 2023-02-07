Golden Knights preview: Dads’ trip begins with game in Nashville

The Golden Knights will have a lot of special guests in the building for Tuesday’s 5 p.m. game against the Nashville Predators — the team’s first since the All-Star break.

This Oct. 13, 2022 photo shows Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy during the second period of an NHL game against Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Cassidy had an exercise in mind for the Golden Knights when they returned from the All-Star break.

Everyone grab something negative that represented the team’s 1-5-2 skid, throw it in a garbage can in the middle of the locker room and burn it. Forget the past and gear up for an important 31-game stretch run.

In the players’ heads, at least. Cassidy didn’t want to physically go through the exercise because the Knights brought some special guests with them when they returned from vacation. Their first game back at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Nashville is the start of the team’s annual fathers’ trip, where players can bring a dad, father-in-law, relative or friend on the road with them.

“I was thinking about doing it,” Cassidy said. “And then the dads are going to think, ‘Well, this coach is a nut job.’”

The Knights need to do something to change things up the next two months.

They’re 0-2-2 in their past four games, and 1-3-3 in their past seven on the road. Most of their struggles have come on offense. They’ve scored two goals or fewer in six of their past seven games, and many of their top forwards are in lengthy goal droughts.

“You could tell our group was a little fragile,” said center Jack Eichel, who has one assist in his past eight games. “We weren’t making plays like we normally do, playing with confidence. I think everyone started second-guessing themselves.”

The dads’ trip might help with that.

It’s been a boost of energy for the Knights before. They’re 5-0-1 all time with the fathers in tow, but COVID-19 has prevented them from holding it since December 2019. Cassidy hopes the extra family time pulls the Knights out of their slump.

“You’re in the present, right?” Cassidy said. “You’re now in the moment. … It’s fantastic. I think it’s great to give back to the dads. It’s also good for the players.”

It will be up to the Knights to keep the good vibes going against Nashville.

The Predators entered the break on a roll, winning their past three games and five of six. That put Nashville three points behind the playoff cut line in the Western Conference.

The Knights will need to come out firing to correct their losing streak. Otherwise, Cassidy might have to try the garbage-can exercise for real.

“Obviously, we weren’t going at our best before the break,” Eichel said. “Everyone was fighting it a little bit. We were ready for the break. Now that that’s past us, everyone had a good chance to regroup a little and come back recharged. I think you’ll see a different group.”

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available. Cassidy said defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who has been out since Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision, but the team’s intention is for him to play.

Knights at Predators (5 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Predators -113; total 6

Knights record: 29-18-4

Predators record: 24-18-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.