Golden Knights

Golden Knights preview: Goalie called up as injuries mount

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
Colorado Eagles right wing  Andreas Wingerli (63) scores a goal against Henderson Silver K ...
Colorado Eagles right wing  Andreas Wingerli (63) scores a goal against Henderson Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera (30) during the first period of a hockey game against Colorado Eagles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights called up goaltender Jiri Patera from Henderson before Thursday’s 4 p.m. game at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Patera gives the Knights more depth with goaltender Adin Hill not practicing Wednesday because of a lower-body injury. The only other netminder on the trip is two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick, who made his debut in Sunday’s 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Knights have been ravaged by goaltending injuries all season. Robin Lehner is out for the entire season with a hip injury that required surgery. Laurent Brossoit was not ready for the start for training camp because of an offseason hip procedure. He is day to day with an unrelated lower-body injury. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury he suffered Feb. 9.

That puts the Knights in a difficult position for the final four games of their road trip. Quick has had a remarkable career, but his .877 save percentage is the fourth-worst in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 10 appearances.

The 37-year-old made 25 saves in his first start with the Knights on Sunday.

Whoever is in net will have a tall task against the Lightning, who have won the Eastern Conference three consecutive seasons. Tampa Bay is scuffling lately. The Lightning are 1-4-1 in their past six games, and coach Jon Cooper raised eyebrows Saturday by benching stars Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available because the Knights did not have a morning skate.

Knights at Lightning (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Lightning -178; total 6½

Knights record: 38-20-6

Lightning record: 38-21-5

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

