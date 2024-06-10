Golden Knights’ original Misfit, wife expecting second child

98°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) poses with his family, wife Emily Ferguson, bottom left, and son Beckham Karlsson, sitting in the Stanley Cup, after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
From bottom left to right, Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman sit o ...
Graney: Former Wranglers coach looks to lift Cup with Oilers
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to teammates with Chicago Blackhawks defensem ...
‘A good year’: Karlsson showcased elite 2-way play for Knights
The hockey rink at the Delta Center has new NHL logos Friday, April 19, 2024, in Salt Lake City ...
Golden Knights may confront some Yeti next season
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks during team's exit interviews at City National Arena, ...
Knights star to be featured in upcoming Prime Video docuseries
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 11:32 am
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 11:32 am

The Golden Knights’ family is growing.

Center William Karlsson is expecting his second child, his wife Emily announced on Instagram on Friday. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Beckham, in May last year during the Knights’ run to a Stanley Cup championship.

Beckham’s birth was part of the “dad bump” the team received during the 2023 playoffs. Karlsson was one of six Knights who became first-time fathers between the time the 2021-22 season ended and the team lifted the Cup. All had significant contributions to the franchise’s first championship.

Karlsson isn’t the only player on the team with a growing family. Center Chandler Stephenson and his wife Tasha welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Nellie, in April. Their son Ford was born in May 2022.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and his wife Mariana announced on Instagram they were expecting their first child together in March.

Contact assistant sports editor Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

