Golden Knights’ original Misfit, wife expecting second child

The Golden Knights’ family is growing, as one of the Original Misfits and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) poses with his family, wife Emily Ferguson, bottom left, and son Beckham Karlsson, sitting in the Stanley Cup, after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Center William Karlsson is expecting his second child, his wife Emily announced on Instagram on Friday. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Beckham, in May last year during the Knights’ run to a Stanley Cup championship.

Beckham’s birth was part of the “dad bump” the team received during the 2023 playoffs. Karlsson was one of six Knights who became first-time fathers between the time the 2021-22 season ended and the team lifted the Cup. All had significant contributions to the franchise’s first championship.

Karlsson isn’t the only player on the team with a growing family. Center Chandler Stephenson and his wife Tasha welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Nellie, in April. Their son Ford was born in May 2022.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and his wife Mariana announced on Instagram they were expecting their first child together in March.

