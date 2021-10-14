73°F
Golden Knights prospects will make NHL debut against Kings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 12:55 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) and Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) co ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) and Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) collide behind the net during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Golden Knights forward Jake Le ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn (39) during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

LOS ANGELES — Forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg will make their NHL debuts when the Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Staples Center.

“They’re both excited, and they deserve to be here,” Knights coach Pete DeBoer said. “We needed two spots filled, and those guys earned that opportunity on merit and the camps they had.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

