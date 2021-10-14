Golden Knights prospects will make NHL debut against Kings
LOS ANGELES — Forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg will make their NHL debuts when the Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Staples Center.
“They’re both excited, and they deserve to be here,” Knights coach Pete DeBoer said. “We needed two spots filled, and those guys earned that opportunity on merit and the camps they had.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
