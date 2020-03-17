57°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights push back season ticket payment due date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2020 - 10:37 am
 
Updated March 17, 2020 - 11:15 am

The Golden Knights pushed back the due date for the next season ticket payment in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites, confirmed on his Twitter account that season ticket holders will not be charged Friday and the next payment is not due until April 20.

An email also went out to season ticket holders with the information.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

