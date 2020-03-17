Golden Knights push back season ticket payment due date

The Golden Knights pushed back the due date for the next season ticket payments in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Tuesday.

Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites, confirmed on his Twitter account that season ticket holders will not be charged Friday and the next payment is not due until April 20.

VGK members: You will not be charged for your 2020 season ticket payment on Friday, 3/20, in light of the current events. Payments will resume on 4/20. Be safe and I cannot wait to "unpause" and see you at the Fortress in the future. Appreciate your support, GKG! #VegasBorn — Todd Pollock (@ToddVGK) March 17, 2020

An email also went out to season ticket holders with the information.

