Golden Knights put full-court press on free agent Alex Pietrangelo

The Golden Knights continued to court unrestricted free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo on Sunday, but no deal was announced.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) makes his way to the ice for a team practice before Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt chats with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second day of Alex Pietrangelo’s visit with the Golden Knights came and went without a decision from the defenseman.

The Knights continued to court the unrestricted free agent Sunday and the two sides were free to discuss the terms of a contract, but no deal was announced. A Knights spokesperson did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Pietrangelo, 30, is the biggest prize in free agency and would solidify the right side of the Knights’ blue line.

That helps explain why defenseman Nate Schmidt’s name was prominently mentioned in trade rumors Sunday.

Schmidt, who carries a $5.95 million salary cap hit through 2024-25, was linked in a possible deal involving Winnipeg’s promising center Jack Roslovic that didn’t come to fruition.

One team to keep an eye on regarding Jack Roslovic being shopped by the #NHLJets? Vegas. Again. "They're making room for Pietrangelo," says source. Nate Schmidt is a name I heard today. But making $$$ work would require other moves by Winnipeg. Lots of moving parts.#wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) October 11, 2020

Later Sunday, Florida was mentioned as potential destination for the popular 29-year-old before that speculation was quieted soon after.

Nate Schmidt has not been traded to Florida. Which is not to suggest he won’t be traded. He’s in play. But the Panthers haven’t dealt for him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 12, 2020

Pietrangelo is expected to command a hefty contract, forcing the Knights to make moves to get under the $81.5 million salary cap.

Center Paul Stastny was traded to Winnipeg on Friday, while the future of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ($7 million salary cap hit) remains the elephant in the room.

Owner Bill Foley told the Review-Journal he wants Fleury to return if they can remain compliant with the salary cap.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Pietrangelo has played his entire 12-year career with St. Louis after being drafted fourth overall in 2008. He served as captain when the Blues captured the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Pietrangelo was fourth in the voting for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman after he posted 52 points and a career-high 16 goals in 70 games.

Nosek, two others sign

The Knights officially re-signed forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1.25 million contract Sunday and added two more forwards, as well.

Tomas Jurco and Danny O’Regan each signed one-year, $700,000 contracts with the team.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon previously announced that Nosek was returning. The 28-year-old from the Czech Republic is one of the original members of the team and scored the first goal at T-Mobile Arena.

Nosek, who was an unrestricted free agent, matched his career high with eight goals last season in 67 games.

Jurco, 27, second-round pick by Detroit in 2011, appeared in 12 games for Edmonton with two assists. In 213 career NHL games with the Oilers, Chicago and Detroit, he has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists).

O’Regan, 26, played for Knights coach Pete DeBoer in San Jose before he was traded to Buffalo as part of the deal for Evander Kane. He had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games for Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Jurco and O’Regan are likely to play with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.