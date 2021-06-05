Golden Knights rally for win over Avs, cut deficit to 2-1

Max Pacioretty’s deflection with 4:33 remaining capped a thrilling third-period comeback, and the Golden Knights climbed back into the best-of-seven series with a win.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes a shot for a score against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after a shot for a score against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by left wing Max Pacioretty (67) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is about to score a goal on Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) while Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) reaches to guard in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes a shot under pressure from Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) defend the goal against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Dylan Sikura (15) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) defends a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) takes a shot at the goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defend against Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheer during a break in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Golden Belles rile up the crowd before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) tosses a puck to fans before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans embrace before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Standley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Iris Fieldman, of Las Vegas, cheers for her team before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans at home before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan cheers during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan riles up the crowd in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) slams Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (22) into the glass in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) makes an unsuccessful shot on goal while Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (24) eyes the puck in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save while center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates toward him in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on a shot by Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) while Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (24) guards him in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) attempts a shot on Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the replay of his save against Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against Colorado Avalanche left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) drinks water during a break in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nick Holden (22) defend the goal against Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save next to Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34) and Avalanche left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) celebrate a goal in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defend the goal against Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a score by the Vegas Golden Knights against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mark Stone skated in a large circle around center ice Friday, raising his stick in the air as a salute to the capacity crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Before he headed off, the captain flashed a thumbs-up to the announced gathering of 17,504 signaling the Golden Knights have life in the West Division final.

Max Pacioretty’s deflection with 4:33 remaining capped a thrilling third-period comeback, and the Knights climbed back in the best-of-seven series with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3.

Game 4 is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights trail 2-1 in the series, but have outplayed the Presidents’ Trophy winner in the past two games.

Colorado received another outstanding effort from goalie Philipp Grubauer and nearly stole a victory despite being outshot 43-20.

Mikko Rantanen capitalized on a power play to put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 5:04 of the third period and extend his playoff scoring streak to 17 games dating to last season.

But the Knights rallied with two goals 45 seconds apart to stay alive in the series.

Jonathan Marchessault whiffed on his first attempt, then banked the puck off Grubauer’s back from behind the goal line to tie the score 2-2 with 5:18 to play.

With the crowd roaring after the tying goal, Pacioretty deflected Nick Holden’s shot from the point past Grubauer with 4:33 remaining.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 18 saves, including a stop on Rantanen in the final minute to preserve the one-goal lead.

The Knights struggled throughout the postseason in the first period, including the opening two games against the Avalanche, but got off to a fast start after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cranked the rally siren.

Their forechecking pressure and play in the neutral zone that worked so well in the second and third periods of Game 2 pinned Colorado in its own zone for extended stretches.

The Avalanche finished with three shots on goal in the period, but the Knights were unable to cash in on their two chances with the power play and allowed Colorado to stay close.

Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez were turned away by Grubauer at the end of the Knights’ first man advantage, which had a difficult time entering the offensive zone.

Grubauer slid to his left to deny Reilly Smith’s one-timer in the final minute for the last of his 14 first-period stops.

The Knights finally took their first lead of the series 4:38 into the second period. Alex Pietrangelo’s shot from the right point was blocked, but William Karlsson shook free and kicked the loose puck onto his backhand before flicking in his third goal of the postseason.

The lead lasted 1:29, as Colorado’s revamped fourth line found room through the neutral zone on the rush and tied the score 1-1.

Former Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare launched a shot from the left wing that Fleury couldn’t handle, and Carl Soderberg cleaned up the rebound for his first goal of the postseason.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.