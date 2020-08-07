Golden Knights rally in third period to stun Blues

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal with 7:29 remaining in the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 6-4 victory over the Blues in a round-robin playoff game.

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as players crash into the net during first-period NHL hockey playoff game action against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Edmonton, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) and Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) battle in front as Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) looks for the shot during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights Tomas Nosek (92) during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) and Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) battle in front as Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) looks for the shot during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights Tomas Nosek (92) during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith (19) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) checks Vegas Golden Knights Paul Stastny (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) and Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) battle in front as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) watches the puck go past Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) checks Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) looks on as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during second-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (33) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during first-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as teammate Justin Faulk (72), Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Paul Stastny (26) scramble for the rebound during first-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais (9) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal with 7:29 remaining in the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 6-4 victory over the Blues in a round-robin playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with win over Colorado on Saturday in the round-robin finale.

Alex Tuch scored twice in a wild second period when the teams combined for six goals. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud tied the score at 4 with his first NHL goal at 2:01 of the third period.

St. Louis scored on four of their first 12 shots against goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, including two goals by defenseman Colton Parayko.

Shea Theodore finished with two goals for the Knights, who scored three goals in the third period to overturn a 4-3 deficit. The Knights scored four times in the third period to shock Dallas on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.