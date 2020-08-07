Golden Knights rally in third period to stun Blues
Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal with 7:29 remaining in the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 6-4 victory over the Blues in a round-robin playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Knights can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with win over Colorado on Saturday in the round-robin finale.
Alex Tuch scored twice in a wild second period when the teams combined for six goals. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud tied the score at 4 with his first NHL goal at 2:01 of the third period.
St. Louis scored on four of their first 12 shots against goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, including two goals by defenseman Colton Parayko.
Shea Theodore finished with two goals for the Knights, who scored three goals in the third period to overturn a 4-3 deficit. The Knights scored four times in the third period to shock Dallas on Monday.
Golden Knights schedule
Exhibition
— July 30: Knights 4, Arizona 1
Round robin
— Monday: Knights 5, Dallas 3
— Thursday: Knights 6, St. Louis 4
— Saturday: vs. Colorado, TBD (AT&T SportsNet)