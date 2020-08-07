99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rally in third period to stun Blues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2020 - 6:17 pm
 

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal with 7:29 remaining in the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 6-4 victory over the Blues in a round-robin playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with win over Colorado on Saturday in the round-robin finale.

Alex Tuch scored twice in a wild second period when the teams combined for six goals. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud tied the score at 4 with his first NHL goal at 2:01 of the third period.

St. Louis scored on four of their first 12 shots against goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, including two goals by defenseman Colton Parayko.

Shea Theodore finished with two goals for the Knights, who scored three goals in the third period to overturn a 4-3 deficit. The Knights scored four times in the third period to shock Dallas on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
2
Raid of ‘Graffiti Mansion’ in Las Vegas linked to arrest of YouTube star
Raid of ‘Graffiti Mansion’ in Las Vegas linked to arrest of YouTube star
3
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
4
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
5
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights adjust to afternoon playoff games
By / RJ

The Golden Knights have had the middle slot for their first two round-robin games after playing before 5 p.m. local time just three times in their postseason history.