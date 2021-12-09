Golden Knights rally late for victory over Stars

Max Pacioretty scored with 4:06 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate right wing Mark Stone's goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb eyes the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) attempts to stop Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) from clearing the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Dallas Stars celebrate a goal by Jason Robertson against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner stops the puck during the first period against the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) reacts after a goal by Jason Robertson against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots next to Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after Marchessault scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) eye the puck as they for a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby stops the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Max Pacioretty scored with 4:06 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Stone scored twice, including the tying goal a little more than a minute before Pacioretty’s winner. The Knights scored three times in the final 10:01 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Michael Amadio tallied his second goal of the season midway through the third period to ignite the comeback.

Jonathan Marchessault, playing in his 300th career game with the Knights, scored his team-leading 11th goal in the second period. Mark Stone tied the score at 1 early in the second to extend his point streak to six games.

Goalie Robin Lehner was pulled with 12:18 remaining in the second period after allowing three goals on 10 shots, and the move was cheered by a large portion of the announced crowd of 17,843.

Joe Pavelski had two goals for the Stars, who had their seven-game winning streak halted despite scoring three power-play goals.

Jason Robertson scored in the first period, firing from the point through a forest of legs in front of Lehner. Tyler Seguin deposited a rebound for a power-play goal to put the Stars on top 2-1 in the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.