Golden Knights rally late for victory over Stars
Max Pacioretty scored with 4:06 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Stone scored twice, including the tying goal a little more than a minute before Pacioretty’s winner. The Knights scored three times in the final 10:01 to extend their winning streak to three games.
Michael Amadio tallied his second goal of the season midway through the third period to ignite the comeback.
Jonathan Marchessault, playing in his 300th career game with the Knights, scored his team-leading 11th goal in the second period. Mark Stone tied the score at 1 early in the second to extend his point streak to six games.
Goalie Robin Lehner was pulled with 12:18 remaining in the second period after allowing three goals on 10 shots, and the move was cheered by a large portion of the announced crowd of 17,843.
Joe Pavelski had two goals for the Stars, who had their seven-game winning streak halted despite scoring three power-play goals.
Jason Robertson scored in the first period, firing from the point through a forest of legs in front of Lehner. Tyler Seguin deposited a rebound for a power-play goal to put the Stars on top 2-1 in the second period.
