Golden Knights reassign Jake Bischoff, Keegan Kolesar to AHL

Defenseman Jake Bischoff and forward Keegan Kolesar were reassigned to the American Hockey League, the Golden Knights announced Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The moves leave the Knights with 25 players on their roster, and they have until 2 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday to submit their final 23-man roster.

Right Alex Tuch (upper body) is listed as week-to-week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, and center Cody Eakin is questionable for the season opener with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Center Cody Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft, could make the final roster depending on Eakin’s status. Center Nicolas Roy also remains in the mix.

On defense, rookies Nic Hague and Jimmy Schuldt appear to have won the five-way competition.

Bischoff had two goals and 13 points in 60 games last season for Chicago in the AHL, while Kolesar posted 20 goals and 34 points to help the Wolves reach the Calder Cup final.

