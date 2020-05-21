Golden Knights rebroadcasting player debuts, late-game heroics

This season, the Golden Knights had their fair share of historic debuts, with six players scoring during their first game.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass reacts after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

And thanks to the Knights, you can relive some of those moments during quarantine.

The Knights are continuing to rebroadcast games and over the next 21 days will be celebrating player debuts and late-game heroics from the team’s first three seasons.

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All times 7 p.m. PT; original air date in parentheses):

— Thursday — Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 27, 2019)

— Friday — Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (Dec. 3, 2019)

— Saturday — Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 20, 2020)

— Sunday — Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 26, 2020)

— May 25 — Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (April 3, 2018)

— May 26 — Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Oct. 2, 2019)

— May 27 — Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7, 2017)

— May 28 — Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Nov. 24, 2017)

— May 29 — Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Dec. 19, 2017)

— May 30 — Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (Jan. 30, 2018)

— May 31 — Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 13, 2018)

— June 1 — Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 28, 2018)

— June 2 — Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 12, 2019)

— June 3 — Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 5, 2019)

— June 4 — Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 17, 2019)

— June 5 — Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (Oct. 22, 2019)

— June 6 — Golden Knights at Nashville Predators (Nov. 27, 2019)

— June 7 — Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues (Jan. 4, 2020)

— June 8 — Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 31, 2020)

— June 10 — Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (March 9, 2020)