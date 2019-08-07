Golden Knights renew ECHL affiliation

The Golden Knights and the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets will be partners for another season.

Fort Wayne Komets defenseman Curtis Leonard (10) receives congratulations from his teammates after scoring a goal during a regular season ECHL hockey game between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Toledo Walleye on December 6, 2017, at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire/AP)

The Golden Knights announced Wednesday they are renewing their affiliation with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets.

The two teams first partnered last season. The Komets are based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and play in a league a tier below the American Hockey League.

The Komets were 36-26-4-6 (four overtime losses, six shootout losses) in 2018-19 and finished third in the Central Division standings. They lost to the Toledo Walleye in first round of the playoffs.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.