Golden Knights renew ECHL affiliation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 11:16 am
 

The Golden Knights announced Wednesday they are renewing their affiliation with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets.

The two teams first partnered last season. The Komets are based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and play in a league a tier below the American Hockey League.

The Komets were 36-26-4-6 (four overtime losses, six shootout losses) in 2018-19 and finished third in the Central Division standings. They lost to the Toledo Walleye in first round of the playoffs.

