Golden Knights report: 3 players return against Oilers

The Golden Knights welcomed back three players for Tuesday’s game at the Edmonton Oilers, but they also placed one player on injured reserve.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55), William Carrier (28) and Brett Howden (21) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) gets rid of the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) comes in for a hit during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights at Oilers

Knights win 4-0

RJ’s three stars

■ 3. Knights center Brett Howden — He scored in the first period to increase his goal streak to four games. He’s third on the team in five-on-five points per 60 minutes behind captain Mark Stone and left wing Max Pacioretty.

■ 2. Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit — He was excellent in his second start since Jan. 2. He got his first shutout of the season by making 28 saves, including 12 in the first period.

■ 1. Knights right wing Reilly Smith — He had a goal and a primary assist for his seventh two-point game of the season. He had a team-best plus-3 rating.

Key play

Center William Karlsson’s short-handed goal.

The Knights led 1-0 when defenseman Shea Theodore was called for interference against Oilers star Connor McDavid with four minutes left in the first period. That doesn’t mean they were in control. Edmonton had an 11-1 lead in high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five in the first period, according to the website NaturalStatTrick.com.

The power play was an opening for the Oilers to get back into the game. Instead, Smith blocked defenseman Tyson Barrie’s shot and raced the other way for the loose puck.

Reilly Smith collected it in the offensive zone and skated toward Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. Karlsson hustled past a back-checking Barrie to give the Knights a two-on-zero. Smith passed to Karlsson, who roofed a shot into the top of the net for his seventh goal.

It was the Knights’ NHL-leading eighth short-handed goal.

Key stat

0 — The number of points Edmonton All-Stars McDavid and center Leon Draisaitl had Tuesday.

It was the second straight game the Knights shut out the Oilers’ stars. Draisaitl ranks second in the NHL in scoring with 63 points in 43 games. McDavid is tied for third with 60 points in 42 games.

Three players return

Three Knights players rejoined the lineup.

Defenseman Nic Hague came off injured reserve after missing the last game against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 1. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Dylan Coghlan also played after missing the previous two games because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with Hague coming off. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that Whitecloud has a broken bone in his foot.

Knights’ next 10

At Calgary, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Feb. 16

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Feb. 18

At San Jose, 5 p.m. Feb. 20

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. March 1

Vs. Boston, 6 p.m. March 3

At Anaheim, 7 p.m. March 4

Vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m. March 6

Ben Gotz Review-Journal