Golden Knights report: Defense hits new low in loss to Jets

The Golden Knights have given up 18 goals in their past three games, the most they’ve allowed in a three-game stretch in franchise history.

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as a shot comes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights at Jets

Jets win 7-3

RJ’s three stars

3. Jets center Mark Scheifele — He had a goal and an assist on his 29th birthday. He was one of seven goal scorers for Winnipeg.

2. Jets defenseman Logan Stanley — He had a goal, an assist and a fight for a “Gordie Howe hat trick,” named after the Hall of Famer known as “Mr. Hockey.” Stanley’s goal was his first of the season.

1. Jets left wing Kyle Connor — He had a goal and two assists in yet another spectacular game against the Knights. He has 10 goals and eight assists in 10 regular-season meetings.

Key play

Jets right wing Nikolaj Ehler’s second-period goal.

The Knights trailed 2-0 after the first period, but right wing Nicolas Roy cut the deficit to 2-1 less than seven minutes into the second period.

The Jets then took advantage of a bumbled puck in the Knights’ end and sent center Pierre Luc-Dubois toward the net. Dubois charged at goaltender Laurent Brossit, didn’t score and left the puck by the side of the crease. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan attempted to clear it, but a cross-check from Dubois affected his release.

Ehlers picked up the puck, turned toward the net and scored from the right circle. It was the first of three straight goals by the Jets to put them in control.

Key stat

18 — The number of goals the Knights have allowed their past three games.

They gave up five to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, six to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and seven to the Jets on Tuesday. That’s the most they’ve allowed in a three-game stretch in team history. It’s also the first time Knights opponents have scored at least five goals in three consecutive games.

Brossoit gave up eight goals on 45 shots in that stretch over two starts (.822 save percentage). He was pulled in the second period Tuesday in his return to Winnipeg, where he played the previous three seasons, after allowing four goals on 13 shots. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson gave up eight goals on 47 shots in the same span (.830 save percentage).

Pachal debuts

Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal got his first chance in the big leagues Tuesday.

Pachal made his NHL debut against the Jets, playing on the Golden Knights’ third defense pair with Dylan Coghlan. The 22-year-old was born about 300 miles from Winnipeg in Estevan, Saskatchewan.

Pachal has one goal and seven assists in 47 games with the Silver Knights. He is the eighth player to make his NHL debut with the Golden Knights this season and the 23rd all time.

The other players who made their debuts this season are forwards Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg, and defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Daniil Miromanov.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Los Angeles, 1 p.m. Saturday

At Minnesota, 5 p.m. Monday

At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. March 24

Vs. Chicago, noon March 26

At Seattle, 7 p.m. March 30

At Seattle, 7 p.m. April 1

At Vancouver, 4 p.m. April 3

Vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. April 6

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.