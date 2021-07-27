Golden Knights reportedly trade Marc-Andre Fleury

The Golden Knights are trading goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday according to multiple reports.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The trade ends Fleury’s four-year run as the face of the franchise. Fleury helped the expansion club reach the Stanley Cup Final in its first season, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion was a respected leader in the locker room.

Hearing Marc Andre Fleury is on the move. Trade in the works involving the Vegas Golden Knights star goaltender. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

Fleury, 36, orchestrated a bounce-back season after he lost the starting job to Robin Lehner during the playoffs in 2020 and was on the trading block during the offseason, winning the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender.

He finished tied for third in the league with 26 victories and posted career bests in goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928). His six shutouts also ranked third in the league.

Along with Lehner, Fleury won the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL, making Fleury the first goaltender in history to earn his first individual award in his 17th season or later.

In the postseason, Fleury guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup semifinals and had a 2.04 GAA and .918 save percentage in 16 games. But he committed a costly error late in Game 3 of the series against Montreal that led to the tying goal and stopped 22 of 25 shots in the Game 5 loss.

Fleury has one season remaining with a $7 million salary cap hit on the contract he signed July 13, 2018. He said after the season he hoped to finish his career with the Knights.

Fleury went 117-60-14 in 192 appearances with the Knights and posted a 2.41 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

