Golden Knights ride dominant 2nd period to victory over Canucks

Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7), second from left, celebrates with his teammates after he scored a goal against Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammates center Chandler Stephenson (20) and left wing Max Pacioretty (67) after Stone scored a goal against Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) skates away. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7), left top, fights with Vancouver Canucks center Tyler Motte (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jonathan Marchessault tallied his 100th career goal, and Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who moved one point behind first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division standings.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves to help the Knights win for the third time in the past four games.

It was the 200th game in Knights franchise history and their 100th home game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

