Golden Knights ride dominant 2nd period to victory over Canucks
Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault tallied his 100th career goal, and Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who moved one point behind first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division standings.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves to help the Knights win for the third time in the past four games.
It was the 200th game in Knights franchise history and their 100th home game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.