Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch returns to practice

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch wore a normal third-line jersey Tuesday after missing the team’s previous four games with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch practiced in a normal third-line jersey at City National Arena on Tuesday.

Tuch missed the Knights last four games after sustaining an upper-body injury in the team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 3. He was hit up high by Jets left wing Adam Lowry and was driven into the glass.

Coach Gerard Gallant will address Tuch’s status further after the 11 a.m. practice.

