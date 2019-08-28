106°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rookie camp preview — PODCAST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 12:28 pm
 

For the 50th edition of the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge podcast, Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen previewed the team’s upcoming rookie camp and discussed questions concerning the upcoming season.

Check out the episode below.

