Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves faces suspension for illegal check to head

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Saturday and is expected to be suspended for an illegal check to the head.

Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) rough it up during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte skates off with an injury after being hit by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Reaves was assessed a match penalty and ejected from Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday after he drilled Vancouver’s Tyler Motte with 3:30 remaining in the second period.

The Knights killed off the five-minute power play and went on to a 3-0 victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Vancouver’s Tyler Motte. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 5, 2020

The league’s Department of Player Safety is expected to suspend Reaves for at least Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

The Knights open the best-of-seven series at 5 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

Reaves caught Motte high as he was carrying the puck in the Canucks’ zone and was penalized under Rule 48 for an illegal check to the head, which states that a match penalty may be assessed if “the player attempted to or deliberately injured his opponent with an illegal check to the head. If deemed appropriate, supplementary discipline can be applied by the Commissioner at his discretion.”

Motte missed the remainder of the second period but returned to play eight shifts in the third, according to the NHL’s time on ice report.

San Jose’s Joe Thornton was suspended one game during the Western Conference quarterfinals last season for an illegal check to the head of Knights forward Tomas Nosek. Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty also was suspended one game in the 2018 postseason when he sideswiped Knights forward William Carrier.

Each time, the league ruled the head was the main point of contact and head contact was avoidable. The person familiar with Reaves’ situation noted those are comparable to the play that occurred Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

