104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights secure No. 1 seed in Western Conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

Alex Tuch scored with 15.9 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a round-robin playoff game Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights earned the Western Conference’s top seed and will play Chicago in the quarterfinals. The start date for the best-of-seven series has yet to be announced.

Colorado’s J.T. Compher pounced on a rebound and tied the score with 1:02 remaining in regulation after Jonathan Marchessault scored on a penalty shot to put the Knights ahead 3-2 early in the third period.

Marchessault finished with two goals, and defenseman Shea Theodore added two assists. The Knights went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Robin Lehner started his second game during the round robin and turned away Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a partial breakaway with less than six minutes remaining. He also had a fantastic glove stop on Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi scored for Colorado, which finished as the No. 2 seed and will meet Arizona in the next round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
2
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
3
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
4
Wynn Resorts discloses 2 anti-money laundering subpoenas
Wynn Resorts discloses 2 anti-money laundering subpoenas
5
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights adjust to afternoon playoff games
By / RJ

The Golden Knights have had the middle slot for their first two round-robin games after playing before 5 p.m. local time just three times in their postseason history.