Golden Knights secure No. 1 seed in Western Conference

The Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the NHL playoffs.

Alex Tuch scored with 15.9 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a round-robin playoff game Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights earned the Western Conference’s top seed and will play Chicago in the quarterfinals. The start date for the best-of-seven series has yet to be announced.

Colorado’s J.T. Compher pounced on a rebound and tied the score with 1:02 remaining in regulation after Jonathan Marchessault scored on a penalty shot to put the Knights ahead 3-2 early in the third period.

Marchessault finished with two goals, and defenseman Shea Theodore added two assists. The Knights went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Robin Lehner started his second game during the round robin and turned away Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a partial breakaway with less than six minutes remaining. He also had a fantastic glove stop on Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi scored for Colorado, which finished as the No. 2 seed and will meet Arizona in the next round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

