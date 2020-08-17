Golden Knights seeking first power-play goal vs. Blackhawks

The Golden Knights had a series-high five scoring chances on the power play Sunday, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Duncan Keith (2) defends during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights are still searching for their first power-play goal in their Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s something that sticks out because the Knights have controlled most other aspects of the matchup. Even in a 3-1 Game 4 loss Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, they were dominant. Their supremacy just hasn’t extended to special teams, where the Knights are minus-1 in the series.

Still, defenseman Nate Schmidt saw reason for optimism regarding the power play. The team had five scoring chances with the man advantage, a series high.

“I think prior to today’s game, we were passing up some chances and weren’t really getting to the interior on the power play,” Schmidt said. “They’ve been good at getting their blocks in and letting their goaltender see the puck. When goalies can see the puck in this league, they make saves. That’s something today I thought we did a lot better at.”

The Knights had nine shots on goal on the power play and forced Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford to make several difficult stops. Schmidt took it as a sign the team is trending in the right direction.

The Knights had the NHL’s ninth-best power play during the regular season and scored on 22 percent of their opportunities.

“Our power play has got a lot of great players on it,” Schmidt said. “That being said, we need to be a difference maker moving forward in the series and for as long as you go along here. We need to start converting on our power plays, but it’s not a place to get frustrated now, especially with how I thought we did a much better job today than we did in the first couple games.”

Third line stands out

One positive from the Knights’ loss? Their third line ripped through the Blackhawks defense like a buzz saw.

That’s something the team hasn’t been able to say often this season. It has cycled through lots of combinations trying to find a group that clicks. Nick Cousins, Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch did a lot more than that Sunday.

They played 9:58 together at five-on-five. In that time, the Knights had a 23-2 edge in shot attempts and an 11-0 edge in scoring chances.

“I thought they dominated every time they stepped on the ice,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “They played with a lot of confidence. Really put the other team on their heels. They’re doing everything but sticking the puck in the net. For me, that’s just a matter of time with the kind of looks they’re getting.”

Stastny, Nosek out

Centers Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek didn’t play for the second straight game after being ruled “unfit to play.” Both have been impactful in the series.

Nosek scored in Game 2 on Thursday before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Stastny had a goal and an assist in the same game. He set up right wing Reilly Smith’s overtime winner.

With both players out, Patrick Brown played his second straight game. The taxi squad call-up had two shots on goal in 7:17. He and his linemates were on the ice for the Blackhawks’ first goal and the Knights’ goal.

Pacioretty fined

Knights left wing Max Pacioretty was fined $2,500 by the NHL’s department of player safety for slashing Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat during Sunday’s game.

