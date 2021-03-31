Golden Knights send struggling Cody Glass to minors

Center Cody Glass is expected to play for the Silver Knights this week after he was assigned to the American Hockey League club Tuesday.

Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) looks to get the puck into the net past San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cody Glass will have a chance to regain his confidence with the Silver Knights after he was assigned to the American Hockey League club Tuesday.

Glass traveled with the team for its trip to Tucson and is expected to play Wednesday.

“He’s going down for development reasons,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We just wanted him to have an opportunity to generate five-on-five offense. I believe we will bring back a better player.”

Glass was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft and underwent major knee surgery in March 2020 after he was injured while playing for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

During the offseason, Glass put on nearly 15 pounds and was being counted on to provide offense after Paul Stastny was traded to clear salary cap space.

Glass, who turns 22 on Thursday, opened as the Knights’ third-line center, but hasn’t grabbed hold of a permanent spot in the lineup during his second full NHL season.

In 25 games, Glass has four goals and 10 points to go with a plus-5 rating.

McCrimmon called Glass’ performance on the power play “exceptional,” as all of his goals have come with the man advantage. But Glass has struggled to drive offense at five-on-five, with one even-strength assist since Feb. 13.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Glass looked fatigued after a busy stretch in March, and he was a healthy scratch for four consecutive games before returning to the lineup Monday against Los Angeles.

Glass played 14:30 with one shot on goal and went 3-6 in the faceoff circle. The Knights had an 18-8 advantage in shot attempts and a 10-1 edge in scoring chances when Glass was on the ice at five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“We end up with a better Cody Glass this way,” McCrimmon said.

Holden on waivers

Defenseman Nick Holden was placed on waivers for the second time this season and can be claimed by any team before 9 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Holden played more than 10 games for the Knights since the last time he cleared waivers and must go through again to be eligible for the taxi squad.

Should Holden clear, his $1.7 million salary cap hit would come off the books with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo nearing a return and the April 12 trade deadline approaching.

In 13 games, Holden posted three assists and a plus-3 rating.

First Responders Night

The Knights will wear special jerseys during warmups Wednesday to honor law enforcement officers, corrections officers, public safety, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and all first responders.

The jerseys will be signed and auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and first responder initiatives in Las Vegas.

Warmup pucks also will be available for purchase. Fans can visit responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder” to 76278.

