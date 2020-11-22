Golden Knights’ Cody Glass gets bigger, stronger in offseason

Golden Knights forward Cody Glass has spent most of his offseason rehabbing and gaining strength so he can help make up for the departure of Paul Stastny.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) receives a pink flamingo from teammate right wing Mark Stone (61) following the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) is escorted off the ice with the help of teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) is carried off the ice by teammates Mark Stone (61) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) crouches in pain during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Glass was escorted off the ice by teammates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) fires a shot a goal versus the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9, left) battles on the ice with Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) skates with the puck around San Jose Sharks' Lukas Radil (52) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) moves the puck against San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) makes a shot on goal, and scores, during the third period of the game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Cody Glass isn’t shy about discussing the disappointments of his rookie year.

The Golden Knights’ first-ever draft pick said it “sucks” his season was cut short by a right knee injury in February. It “sucks” he couldn’t be in Edmonton, Alberta, with the rest of the Knights for the postseason. Even before that, Glass said he wasn’t happy with his play.

A promising start to his NHL career, including a goal in his debut against the San Jose Sharks, went off course because of inconsistency and a lack of strength. But the 21-year-old is back on the ice skating and plotting a course for a much-improved sophomore campaign.

Glass knows there’s an opportunity for him after center Paul Stastny was traded to the Winnipeg Jets and intends to grab it.

“I’m ready to take on that spot,” Glass said. “For me to be able to do that, I just need to get stronger. I know I’m intelligent enough for that line and to play up in the lineup.”

There’s no doubt Glass has the talent to succeed Stastny, a veteran he said taught him so much about the game. Glass, the sixth overall pick in 2017, has always carried plenty of promise because of his exceptional vision on the ice.

His first NHL season was rocky, however. He played well to start the season but finished with 12 points in 39 games. He was moved around the lineup and had trouble adjusting. More than anything else, he wasn’t where he needed to be physically to thrive in the NHL.

“It’s all about speed and strength,” Glass said. “I feel I can keep up with the pace, it’s all about the little details in the gym that can get you better.”

Glass set out to rectify some of those weaknesses this offseason. But first, he focused on getting healthy.

The first four months after his knee surgery in March were about rehabbing. It made his lifestyle pretty repetitive in Las Vegas, though he did learn how to play a few songs on teammate Nic Hague’s acoustic guitar. He didn’t even go home to Canada because he was afraid the mandatory 14-day quarantine would inhibit his progress.

He’s come a long way because of his dedication and started skating a few weeks ago. There are just a few more steps to clear before he’s fully healthy again.

“I can’t really put a percentage on it, but I think I’m getting really close,” Glass said. “I’m starting to feel really good.”

Glass’ other focus has been changing his body. He thought he was knocked around too easily as a rookie and lost too many puck battles, so he has worked on adding leg strength and stabilizing his core.

The results are already there. Glass said he weighs 207 pounds now. He was listed at 194 by the Knights in February.

“It was a huge priority,” Glass said. “That’s probably the biggest thing I needed to work on, just one-on-one battles. I feel like I was getting pushed off the puck a lot my first year.”

A bigger, stronger Glass could make a huge impact for the Knights. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said this offseason he’s excited to see the forward in training camp.

The team has a need down the middle with Stastny’s departure. If Glass can fill it, it would be a huge boost to their Stanley Cup aspirations.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Glass said. “I think the longest time I’ve had off (before this) is two months maybe. For me to finally focus on my body and do the right things on and off the ice, it makes me feel good and more confident in myself going into next season.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.