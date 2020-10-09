68°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trade center Paul Stastny, clear cap room

October 9, 2020 - 7:20 am
 
Updated October 9, 2020 - 7:35 am

DEER LODGE, Mont. — The Golden Knights started their offseason makeover Friday, trading center Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN in Canada.

In exchange for the 34-year-old Stastny, the Knights received defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Stastny is entering the final year of his contract and carries a $6.5 million salary cap hit that the Jets will absorb in full.

Stastny played two seasons with the Knights after signing as a free agent in 2018.

He posted 42 points in 50 games during 2018-19 after missing most of the first two months of the season with a knee injury.

But Stastny got off to a slow start last season and was moved throughout the lineup. He settled into a role on the second line under coach Pete DeBoer and finished with 17 goals and 21 assists in 71 games.

In Winnipeg, Stastny is expected to revisit the second-line center role he played at the end of the 2017-18 season when he was dealt to the Jets from St. Louis at the trade deadline.

The move puts the Knights under the $81.5 million salary cap and frees general manager Kelly McCrimmon to swing for the fences in free agency, which begins at 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is expected to hit the open market after failing to come to terms with St. Louis, and the Knights are one of his reported suitors.

Dahlstrom, 25, has 10 assists in 64 career NHL games. The 6-foot-4 inch, 235-pound native of Sweden has one year remaining on his contract at $850,000 and will be a restricted free agent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

