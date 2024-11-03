Knights knock off Utah in overtime, extend home winning streak

Brett Howden scored with 2:45 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights beat Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Defense dominates in win over Flames

‘We feel pretty good’: Knights take NHL’s top offense back on the road

‘We were sloppy early’: Knights’ road woes continue in loss to Kings

Golden Knights fans cheer after a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Golden Knights fan takes a photograph as Utah Hockey Club fans cheer after a goal by the Utah Hockey Club during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knight, left, cheers with in-arena host Katie Marie Jones, middle, and Golden Knights fans after a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans cheer after a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A member of the Golden Knights’ Vegas Vivas cheers during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A young Golden Knights fan cheers for his team during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A member of the Knights Guard shovels ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Am member of the Knights Guard shovels ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Utah Hockey Club fan watches his team warm up during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) spits during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) races Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) reaches for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) gets stuck behind the net after a Utah Hockey Club goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) tries to make a goal as Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) pushes him away during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) fight during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) leaps as he rushes to the other side of the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reaches back for the puck as Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) skates up for it during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) loses his balance in a race for the puck with Utah Hockey Club center Nick Bjugstad (17) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) rushes the puck down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta (2) and Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) get mangled up in their race for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brett Howden scored with 2:45 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights beat Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

William Karlsson scored early in the third period as the Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit, but Alexander Kerfoot notched the tying goal for Utah with 6:50 remaining.

The Knights improved to 8-0 at home, matching the franchise record for longest home winning streak.

Noah Hanifin knocked in a rebound to beat the second-period buzzer and tie the game at 2. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored in the second off an assist from Tomas Hertl, who recorded his 500th career NHL point.

Logan Cooley scored on Utah’s first shot with 8:08 left in the first period, and Ian Cole added a goal in the second period to put Utah on top 2-0.

Prior to the game, the Knights recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from the Silver Knights to serve as the backup. Ilya Samsonov was scratched, and coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timeline for his return.

Defenseman Nic Hague returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.