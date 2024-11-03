Knights knock off Utah in overtime, extend home winning streak
Brett Howden scored with 2:45 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights beat Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
William Karlsson scored early in the third period as the Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit, but Alexander Kerfoot notched the tying goal for Utah with 6:50 remaining.
The Knights improved to 8-0 at home, matching the franchise record for longest home winning streak.
Noah Hanifin knocked in a rebound to beat the second-period buzzer and tie the game at 2. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored in the second off an assist from Tomas Hertl, who recorded his 500th career NHL point.
Logan Cooley scored on Utah’s first shot with 8:08 left in the first period, and Ian Cole added a goal in the second period to put Utah on top 2-0.
Prior to the game, the Knights recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from the Silver Knights to serve as the backup. Ilya Samsonov was scratched, and coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timeline for his return.
Defenseman Nic Hague returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.
