Knights preview: Still in search of 1st road win of season

The Golden Knights have played only three road games this season, but they would like to pick up their first win Wednesday against the Kings in Los Angeles.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) leaps to deflect a shot at Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) during the third period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Most of what the Golden Knights have accomplished the first few weeks of the season has taken place in the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena.

They are in Los Angeles for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena in search of their first win away from home.

Not that anyone is panicking about being 7-0 at home and 0-2-1 on the road.

“We did some good things on the road, but we’ve only played three road games,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I feel like we’ve really found our game in the last week. So it’s easy to look back and say we didn’t have success on our first road trip, but it’s still early in the season and I feel like we’ve found our footing.”

The Knights also have center William Karlsson back after he missed the trip to Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida.

“I liked the start we had (in the two home games since he returned from injury),” Karlsson said. “Against Calgary, it took a few minutes, but then I think we did a good job managing the puck between the blue (lines), too. Don’t give the other team momentum, and maybe that’s one of the keys away is to not let the crowd into it. Maybe that’s the answer.”

Karlsson has been playing on a line with Tanner Pearson, who was drafted by the Kings in 2012 and spent the first six NHL seasons in Los Angeles.

“The names and faces have changed, but a lot of good memories here for sure,” Pearson said after Wednesday’s morning skate before addressing his new team’s road record. “Small sample size, but didn’t go the way we wanted. We just have to bring the mentality and the work ethic from our home games on the road with us.”

The Knights already have a 6-1 win over the Kings (5-3-2) on the ledger from last week at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’ve played a lot at home, so we have to get on the road to have an opportunity to win, and here we are,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think our last road trip we were still searching for answers in terms of lines and goalie rotations.

“I also think we’re a more confident team, so at the end of the day we’re veteran enough to know the same game can be played on the road that’s played at home. Obviously, the opposition dictates a lot of that, but that’s how we’re thinking.”

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Kings

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: TNT, Max, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -135; total 6

