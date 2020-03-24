59°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights sign college free agent defenseman to AHL contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2020 - 10:32 am
 

The Golden Knights signed college free agent defenseman Jake McLaughlin to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season Tuesday.

The 23-year-old recently finished his senior season at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He had three goals and 11 assists in 34 games to help the Minutemen finish 21-11-2. His 14 points were a career-high.

McLaughlin is the first AHL signing by the Knights’ new Henderson affiliate.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

