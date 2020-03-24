Golden Knights sign college free agent defenseman to AHL contract

The Golden Knights signed college free agent defenseman Jake McLaughlin to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season Tuesday.

The 23-year-old recently finished his senior season at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He had three goals and 11 assists in 34 games to help the Minutemen finish 21-11-2. His 14 points were a career-high.

McLaughlin is the first AHL signing by the Knights’ new Henderson affiliate.

