Golden Knights sign top prospect to 2-year contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 12:44 pm
 
Ivan Morozov of Russia, left, and Sergei Drozd of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Ho ...
Ivan Morozov of Russia, left, and Sergei Drozd of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Russia and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)
Liam Kirk of Great Britain, right, and Ivan Morozov of Russia fight for the puck during the Ice ...
Liam Kirk of Great Britain, right, and Ivan Morozov of Russia fight for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Great Britain and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
Ivan Morozov of Russia, left, and Oliver Larsen of Denmark battle for the puck during the Ice H ...
Ivan Morozov of Russia, left, and Oliver Larsen of Denmark battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Russia and Denmark at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)

The Golden Knights signed forward Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Morozov also signed a professional tryout agreement with the Silver Knights and will join the team for the remainder of the season and playoffs.

A second-round pick in 2018, Morozov appeared in 22 games with SKA St. Petersburg and HK Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting 11 points (five goals, six assists). Last season with SKA St. Petersburg, he finished with 13 goals and 31 points in 55 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

