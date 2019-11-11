Golden Knights squander third-period lead, fall 3-2 to Red Wings

Anthony Mantha scored with 30.9 seconds remaining, and the Golden Knights squandered another third-period lead in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) deflects a shot as defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) approach during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) reacts after a goal by teammate left wing Max Pacioretty against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Anthony Mantha scored with 30.9 seconds remaining, and the Golden Knights squandered another third-period lead in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Knights had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but allowed two goals in the third period and finished the four-game road trip with three of a possible eight points.

Malcolm Subban earned the start in net on the second game of the back-to-back and stopped 16 of 19 shots.

Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead 2-1 at 9:04 in the second period off a nice feed from Nicolas Roy. It was his third straight game with a goal and sixth overall.

But the Knights were unable to hold the lead as defenseman Madison Bowey whipped a shot past Subban while falling down at 10:57 of the third period.

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring with 3:33 remaining in the first period as he finished off a 2-on-1 with Reilly Smith. Detroit answered with 44.6 seconds left when Andreas Athanasiou converted on a power play.

