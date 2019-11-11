71°F
Golden Knights squander third-period lead, fall 3-2 to Red Wings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2019 - 4:38 pm
 

DETROIT — Anthony Mantha scored with 30.9 seconds remaining, and the Golden Knights squandered another third-period lead in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Knights had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but allowed two goals in the third period and finished the four-game road trip with three of a possible eight points.

Malcolm Subban earned the start in net on the second game of the back-to-back and stopped 16 of 19 shots.

Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead 2-1 at 9:04 in the second period off a nice feed from Nicolas Roy. It was his third straight game with a goal and sixth overall.

But the Knights were unable to hold the lead as defenseman Madison Bowey whipped a shot past Subban while falling down at 10:57 of the third period.

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring with 3:33 remaining in the first period as he finished off a 2-on-1 with Reilly Smith. Detroit answered with 44.6 seconds left when Andreas Athanasiou converted on a power play.

