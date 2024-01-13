44°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights star to ‘miss a little bit of time’ with injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2024 - 7:05 pm
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights were without star center Jack Eichel on Saturday against Calgary, and the team’s leading scorer will be sidelined for an undetermined length of time.

Eichel is out with a lower-body injury, according to the Scripps broadcast of the game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena.

“The latest update we got today is he’ll miss a little bit of time,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday following the team’s morning skate. “But we’re not sure how much time.”

Eichel left Thursday night’s overtime win over Boston in the second period after he absorbed a hip check from Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, but returned to score a goal in the third period and record an assist on the game-winner in overtime.

He and Cassidy expressed optimism that serious damage had been avoided, but Eichel was sore when he arrived to the team facility Friday.

“He and the medical team decided to get a few more tests, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Cassidy said.

Eichel, who was named to the All-Star Game on Feb. 3 in Toronto, leads the Knights with 19 goals and 44 points in 42 games.

Byron Froese was recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and was in the lineup against the Flames.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

