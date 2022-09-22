Golden Knights start camp with captain, but others missing

The Golden Knights had a number of players unavailable for the start of training camp practices Thursday, but one important player did participate.

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights held their first day of training camp practice Thursday missing several players from the roster, but the team did have one key player participate.

Captain Mark Stone skated in a red no-contact jersey as he continues to recover from back surgery in May. He missed 45 games last season.

Prospects Brendan Brisson and Pete DiLiberatore also wore no-contract jerseys, but general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Brisson could be cleared for contact as early as Friday.

Several players didn’t take the ice. McCrimmon said goaltender Laurent Brossoit, forwards Spencer Foo and Jakub Demek and defenseman Daniil Miromanov will not participate in training camp. Brossoit (hip), Demek (undisclosed) and Miromanov (undisclosed) are coming off offseason surgeries, and Foo sustained a lower-body injury this summer.

Brossoit made 21 starts for the Knights last season, and Miromanov appeared in 11 games.

McCrimmon also said center Nolan Patrick will not play this season. Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was considered out indefinitely at the end of last season. The 24-year-old has dealt with a long list of injuries in his career, including a migraine disorder/concussion that caused him to miss the 2019-20 season.

Defenseman Nic Hague also was missing from camp. The 23-year-old is a restricted free agent and does not have a new contract with the team. McCrimmon said talks are “a work in progress” and re-signing Hague remains a priority.

“Nic’s a real good young player and a player that we think is going to do really good things in our organization as he continues to develop,” McCrimmon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.