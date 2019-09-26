Golden Knights suffer 1st preseason loss, fall to Avalanche, 4-1

Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Golden Knights 4-1 in a preseason game Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) tries to block the shot in the second period during their NHL preseason game on Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (23) takes a tumble while trying to take the puck from Colorado Avalanche center Sheldon Dries (15) with Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) defending in the first period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) in the first period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save in the first period during their NHL preseason game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fights for a puck with Colorado Avalanche right wing Martin Kaut (61) in the first period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans watch their teams introduction before the start of Vegas' NHL preseason game with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (20) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) watch a puck go wide of the net in the first period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) in the first period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (34) celebrates with teammates after Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) scored in the second period during their NHL preseason game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche left wing A.J. Greer (24) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending in the second period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) and Colorado Avalanche center Sheldon Dries (15) in the second period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) in the second period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Francouz finished with 16 saves to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Golden Knights 4-1 in a preseason game Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Curtis McKenzie scored the lone goal for the Knights with just 17 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.

Jayson Megna, Logan O’Connor and Vladislav Kamenev also scored for the Avalanche.

Knights defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud left the game for undisclosed reasons and did not play in the third period.

Malcolm Subban made 28 saves for the Knights.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.