Golden Knights suffer 1st preseason loss, fall to Avalanche, 4-1
Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Golden Knights 4-1 in a preseason game Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Francouz finished with 16 saves to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Golden Knights 4-1 in a preseason game Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Curtis McKenzie scored the lone goal for the Knights with just 17 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.
Jayson Megna, Logan O’Connor and Vladislav Kamenev also scored for the Avalanche.
Knights defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud left the game for undisclosed reasons and did not play in the third period.
Malcolm Subban made 28 saves for the Knights.
