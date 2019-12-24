Golden Knights take star turn in Mariah Carey Christmas video

If it wasn’t clear to this point, it is now: The Golden Knights are celebrities. Just ask Mariah Carey.

Singer Mariah Carey released a music video chock-full of stars singing her legendary Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Over the course of four minutes, celebrities like Ciara, Ryan Reynolds, Trevor Noah, Ariana Grande, JoJo Siwa, Chance the Rapper, Snoop Dogg and Laverne Cox take turns singing and moving to the upbeat Christmas tune while donned in festive apparel.

And then there were the Golden Knights, five of them in their steel gray home jerseys and four of them in Santa hats, sandwiched among other famous folks like Millie Bobbie Brown, Tyler Perry, James Corden and Daniel Levy. Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch, Nate Schmidt and Williams Carrier and Karlsson briefly shimmy and sing along to the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 list for the second straight week. They appear in a split-screen shot in front of a Golden Knights logo, just as Carey details how she doesn’t need to hang her stocking because even a gift from Santa Claus won’t make her happy.

Their cameo lasted about two seconds, but they and fellow Las Vegas athlete Floyd Mayweather Jr. comprise the sports star contingent of the celebrity mashup.

Carey belts the anthem over the various cuts of each celebrity in their homes, dressing rooms, vacation spots or studios. Accordingly, it’s not clear whether the Knights are actually singing along or just lip-syncing.

Probably for the best.

