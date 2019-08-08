Golden Knights to host college tournament in January
The first Fortress Invitational, a four-team college hockey tournament, will take place at T-Mobile Arena in January.
College hockey is returning to T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights announced Thursday the team will host the Fortress Invitational, a four-team tournament on Jan. 3 and 4, 2020. Army, Cornell, Ohio State and Providence will take part in the event and each will play two games.
Tickets start at $30 and will be available at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Two-day passes for the event start at $50. Fans also will be able to purchase a three-game package for Jan. 4 that includes the Knights game against the St. Louis Blues, which will precede the tournament that day. Television coverage will be announced at a later date.
“We are very excited to host the Fortress Invitational at T-Mobile Arena,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “The Fortress Invitational provides our fans an opportunity to see some of the best college hockey players in the country with the unique in-game experience they are accustomed to seeing at VGK home games.
“We look forward to this tournament becoming a college hockey tradition in Las Vegas for years to come.”
Providence and Ohio State should be the hottest tickets as each feature Knights draft picks. The Friars boast 2017 fifth-round pick Jack Dugan, who scored 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) as a freshman to help Providence reach the 2019 Frozen Four.
The Buckeyes have 2019 third-round pick Layton Ahac, an incoming freshman defenseman.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Fortress Invitational schedule
(All games at T-Mobile Arena)
Jan. 3, 2020
— Army vs. Providence, 5 p.m.
— Cornell vs. Ohio State, 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 4, 2020
— Knights vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m.
— Championship/consolation games, 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.