Golden Knights to host college tournament in January

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, left, and forward Jack Dugan during the team's development camp at Las Vegas Ice Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

Jack Dugan (51) takes a shot during a Vegas Golden Knights development camp at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

College hockey is returning to T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights announced Thursday the team will host the Fortress Invitational, a four-team tournament on Jan. 3 and 4, 2020. Army, Cornell, Ohio State and Providence will take part in the event and each will play two games.

Tickets start at $30 and will be available at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Two-day passes for the event start at $50. Fans also will be able to purchase a three-game package for Jan. 4 that includes the Knights game against the St. Louis Blues, which will precede the tournament that day. Television coverage will be announced at a later date.

“We are very excited to host the Fortress Invitational at T-Mobile Arena,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “The Fortress Invitational provides our fans an opportunity to see some of the best college hockey players in the country with the unique in-game experience they are accustomed to seeing at VGK home games.

“We look forward to this tournament becoming a college hockey tradition in Las Vegas for years to come.”

Providence and Ohio State should be the hottest tickets as each feature Knights draft picks. The Friars boast 2017 fifth-round pick Jack Dugan, who scored 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) as a freshman to help Providence reach the 2019 Frozen Four.

The Buckeyes have 2019 third-round pick Layton Ahac, an incoming freshman defenseman.

