Golden Knights to play Vancouver Canucks in second round

The Golden Knights will face the Canucks, who began the NHL postseason seeded seventh in the Western Conference, then defeated Minnesota in four games and St. Louis in six.

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) and St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) battle as Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) makes the save during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series will be a Pacific Division clash.

The top-seeded Knights will face the Vancouver Canucks, who began the NHL postseason seeded seventh in the Western Conference. The upstarts from Western Canada defeated the Minnesota Wild in four games in the play-in round, then dethroned the defending champion St. Louis Blues in six.

The schedule for the series hadn’t been announced Friday night.

Vancouver advanced with an exciting young core that has adjusted well to the postseason spotlight. Six of the Canucks’ top eight scorers in the regular season were 25 or younger. Tanner Pearson, who turned 28 on Aug. 10, is the oldest of that group.

Vancouver has also had three straight finalists for the Calder Trophy for best rookie. Brock Boeser, a goal-scoring winger, finished second in 2018. Center Elias Pettersson won it last season. And defenseman Quinn Hughes, who led all rookies in assists (45) and points (53), is a current finalist. He’s considered one of two favorites to win, along with Colorado’s Cale Makar.

The Canucks have a few key veterans who supplement their young core. Left wing J.T. Miller arrived via trade from Tampa Bay in the offseason and led the team in goals (27) and points (72). The power forward typically plays with Pettersson and Boeser on a dangerous top line.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, a pending unrestricted free agent, also had a strong season. The 30-year-old had a .918 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average in the regular season. He’s performed well in his first postseason, too. Entering Game 6 against the Blues, Markstrom had a .927 save percentage.

Vancouver’s weakness is its depth. Captain Bo Horvat centers a decent second line with Pearson on the left wing, but the bottom six isn’t special. The Canucks’ blue line isn’t dynamic outside of Hughes, either.

They make up for that by being good on special teams. Vancouver had the NHL’s fourth-best power play (24.2 percent) and 16th-best penalty kill (80.5 percent). Their percentages were about the same in their first nine playoff games.

The Knights and Canucks met twice in the regular season. Each team won at home. The Knights took the first game 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 15. They built a 4-1 lead in two periods.

The second matchup, four days later in Vancouver, was more exciting. The Canucks led 3-1 after the first, but the Knights came storming back. They tied the game in the second period, and the teams exchanged goals in the third. Defenseman Chris Tanev won it for Vancouver, 5-4, 1:30 into overtime.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.