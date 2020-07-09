110°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to rebroadcast 8 wins on radio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 

The Golden Knights will rebroadcast several of their wins from this season on the radio.

Fox Sports radio KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM), the team’s flagship station, will rebroadcast eight victories starting Monday. Each broadcast will start at 6 p.m. and feature the entire game.

The highlighted games are among the team’s most memorable this season. Three of the eight made the Review-Journal’s top-five list.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Monday — Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 1 (Oct. 2)

Wednesday — Golden Knights 4, Nashville Predators 3 (OT) (Nov. 27)

July 17 — Golden Knights 5, St. Louis Blues 4 (OT) (Jan. 4)

July 19— Golden Knights 4, Ottawa Senators 2 (Jan. 16)

July 21 — Golden Knights 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT) (Feb. 13)

July 23 — Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 5 (OT) (Feb. 23)

July 25 — Golden Knights 5, Calgary Flames 3 (March 8)

July 27 — Golden Knights 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT) (March 9)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

