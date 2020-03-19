Golden Knights’ top 5 games: Here’s No. 1 on the RJ’s list

With the NHL season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Review-Journal will count down the Golden Knights’ top five games of the season, in our opinion.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after Max Pacioretty scored the tying goal against the Nashville Predators with under one second remaining in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

EDITOR’S NOTE: With no NHL hockey, the Review-Journal chose to remember this week the top five Golden Knights games of the season (so far). This is No. 1.

The game: Game No. 27, a 4-3 overtime road win against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 27.

The background: The Knights, to put it mildly, had a lot going on prior to this game. Most of it wasn’t good.

They were 2-6-2 in their last 10 games and 0-2-1 in their past three. Those three games included a home 2-1 overtime loss to the rival San Jose Sharks, a 4-2 home pasting at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers and a 4-2 road loss to the Dallas Stars two days earlier.

In more macro issues, the Knights faced questions about their backup goaltending, spotty play beyond regulation and mental toughness. They had yet to win a game without Marc-Andre Fleury, in 3-on-3 overtime or when tied after two periods.

They faced all those situations against the Predators. Malcolm Subban started because Fleury took a leave of absence Nov. 25 to be with his family after the death of his father, Andre, who died Nov. 26.

What happened: Perhaps the most miraculous play in Knights history.

The game wasn’t too memorable through 59-plus minutes. The Knights built a 2-0 lead 6:22 into the second period thanks to goals from right wings Mark Stone and Reilly Smith. The Predators promptly erased the deficit thanks to defenseman Roman Josi.

The likely Norris Trophy finalist caused breakdowns in the new defensive structure the Knights debuted and set up teammates Mikael Granlund and Ryan Ellis for goals. Center Matt Duchene put the Predators ahead 3-2 1:23 into the third, and the home team put the clamps on.

The Knights weren’t able to generate much pressure while pushing for the tying goal. Until the very end.

With Subban pulled, the Predators flung the puck down the ice during the game’s waning seconds hoping to kill the remaining clock. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault hustled after it and retrieved it behind his own net with less than 15 seconds to play.

Marchessault skated the puck to the far blue line, dumped it in with 8 seconds remaining and kept chasing it. He knocked the puck off Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis’ stick, and Smith grabbed it with three seconds left. Smith passed to Stone. Two seconds left. Stone passed to left wing Max Pacioretty. One second left.

Pacioretty shot. He scored. The sharpshooter’s lightning-quick release got the puck in the net with 0.3 seconds on the clock. Bridgestone Arena was silent. The Predators were stunned. Pacioretty screamed, pumped his fist and was enveloped in a six-way bear hug on the ice.

What happened next seemed almost inevitable. Defenseman Nate Schmidt and center Paul Stastny created a two-on-one in overtime, Stastny scored and the Knights snatched two points after nearly getting none.

“Talk about every second counts,” Stastny said.

Game MVP: It goes to Marchessault for his unbelievable hustle on the game-tying play.

The goal doesn’t happen if Marchessault takes even one wrong step going up and down the ice. He didn’t get any credit on the scoresheet, but he’s the one who kept the game alive.

“Him having the awareness and then coming up like he was shot out of a cannon, that’s an unbelievable play,” Pacioretty said.

The aftermath: The Knights proved a lot of people wrong with one single play.

They improved to 1-5-2 without Fleury, 1-4 in games decided at 3-on-3 and 1-1-2 when tied after two periods. Their defensive zone tweak — where they started playing zone instead of man coverage — also stuck after this.

The Knights won their next three games and started building positive momentum for one of the first times this season.

Why it’s No. 1: There hasn’t been a better finish this season. An absolutely unbelievable way for the Knights to exorcise several demons.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.