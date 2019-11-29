Marc-Andre Fleury’s father has died at age 63
The father of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury died, according to multiple reports.
Andre Fleury died Wednesday at age 63. Marc-Andre Fleury left the Knights two-game road trip Tuesday for his native Quebec because of a “serious illness” in his family, coach Gerard Gallant said.
The Knights said they are respecting Marc-Andre Fleury and his family’s privacy at this time.
