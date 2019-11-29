Marc-Andre Fleury’s father has died at age 63

The father of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury died, according to multiple reports.

Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury before the Skills Competition for the NHL All Star game festivities in San Jose, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019. (Ben Margot/AP)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The father of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury died.

Andre Fleury died Wednesday at age 63. Marc-Andre Fleury left the Knights two-game road trip Tuesday for his native Quebec because of a “serious illness” in his family, coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Knights said they are respecting Marc-Andre Fleury and his family’s privacy at this time.

