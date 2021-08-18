94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to take part in Arizona prospect tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2021 - 12:34 pm
 
The Vegas Golden Knights skate during a practice session at City National Arena on Monday, Jan. ...
The Vegas Golden Knights skate during a practice session at City National Arena on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Golden Knights will take a closer look at their prospects before training camp begins.

The Knights will participate in a rookie tournament in Arizona this preseason, just like the one they hosted in 2018 and went to in Anaheim, California, in 2019. They will play three games before returning to Las Vegas before camp.

The Knights will play Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Gila River Arena, San Jose at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Ice Den Scottsdale and Los Angeles at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ice Den Scottsdale.

Also, the Silver Knights announced their three-game preseason schedule Wednesday. They will play the Tucson Roadrunners once on the road at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and twice at Orleans Arena at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 before beginning their second American Hockey League season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
2
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
5
Raiders, Clear detail vaccine verification process for home games
Raiders, Clear detail vaccine verification process for home games
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST