Golden Knights to take part in Arizona prospect tournament

The Golden Knights will take a closer look at their prospects before training camp begins.

The Knights will participate in a rookie tournament in Arizona this preseason, just like the one they hosted in 2018 and went to in Anaheim, California, in 2019. They will play three games before returning to Las Vegas before camp.

The Knights will play Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Gila River Arena, San Jose at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Ice Den Scottsdale and Los Angeles at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ice Den Scottsdale.

Also, the Silver Knights announced their three-game preseason schedule Wednesday. They will play the Tucson Roadrunners once on the road at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and twice at Orleans Arena at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 before beginning their second American Hockey League season.

