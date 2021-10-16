Golden Knights top line potentially dealt serious blow

The Golden Knights forward group is facing even more absences after beginning the season shorthanded.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights top line potentially took a serious blow two games into the season.

Left wing Max Pacioretty is expected to be out for around six weeks, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday. Pacioretty only had five shifts in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and several times appeared to be skating in obvious discomfort.

Captain Mark Stone exited the same game in the second period and didn’t return. Coach Pete DeBoer said Stone was dealing with a nagging injury previously that didn’t prevent him from playing. DeBoer did not have an update on Stone’s status after the game.

Pacioretty, 32, has been the Knights’ leading goal scorer the previous two seasons. His 58 goals since the start of 2019-20 rank ninth in the NHL.

Stone, 29, was the Knights’ leading scorer last season with 61 points in 55 games. He’s considered one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL and was ninth in the Hart Trophy voting last year. He also finished third for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward.

The injuries are the latest blow to a forward group that’s been beat up this preseason. Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are on injured reserve, left wing William Carrier is in concussion protocol and left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocol. Right wing Alex Tuch began the season on long-term injured reserve after having shoulder surgery in the offseason.

