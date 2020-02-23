Golden Knights top Panthers for fifth consecutive victory
Reilly Smith scored early in the third period, and the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.
Reilly Smith’s goal 19 seconds into the third period stood up as the game-winner, and the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for their fifth straight victory.
Max Pacioretty tallied his team-leading 29th goal late in the second period, and Tomas Nosek and William Carrier also scored. Smith added an empty-net goal with about 80 seconds to play.
Gage Quinney made his debut, becoming the first Nevada-born player to appear in an NHL game.
Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start wearing his gold pads.
Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Florida.
The Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday at Anaheim.
