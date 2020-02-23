50°F
Golden Knights top Panthers for fifth consecutive victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:47 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2020 - 9:48 pm

Reilly Smith’s goal 19 seconds into the third period stood up as the game-winner, and the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for their fifth straight victory.

Max Pacioretty tallied his team-leading 29th goal late in the second period, and Tomas Nosek and William Carrier also scored. Smith added an empty-net goal with about 80 seconds to play.

Gage Quinney made his debut, becoming the first Nevada-born player to appear in an NHL game.

Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start wearing his gold pads.

Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Florida.

The Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday at Anaheim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

