Golden Knights top Panthers for fifth consecutive victory

Reilly Smith scored early in the third period, and the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Tomas Nosek during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored on by the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, not pictured, sends the puck past Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) acknowledges the crowd after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Tomas Nosek, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) tries to redirect a shot against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Florida Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar (52) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) sends the puck past Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Florida Panthers' Josh Brown (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Tomas Nosek, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, second from left, celebrates his goal with Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck from the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates a goal by teammate Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) from making a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) battles for the puck against Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) gets tripped by Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari (55) skates with the puck as Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Reilly Smith’s goal 19 seconds into the third period stood up as the game-winner, and the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for their fifth straight victory.

Max Pacioretty tallied his team-leading 29th goal late in the second period, and Tomas Nosek and William Carrier also scored. Smith added an empty-net goal with about 80 seconds to play.

Gage Quinney made his debut, becoming the first Nevada-born player to appear in an NHL game.

Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start wearing his gold pads.

Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Florida.

The Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday at Anaheim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.