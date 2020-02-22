Knights’ Gage Quinney first true #VegasBorn NHL player

Forward Gage Quinney became the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game when he made his debut Saturday for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) skates on the ice while warming up before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Quinney is be the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game. His father, Ken, played for the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League in the 1990s.

Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas but born in Newport Beach, California.

Quinney has 14 goals and 32 points in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

“It doesn’t really resonate in my mind,” Quinney said of his impending historic debut. “I’m just focused on playing tonight and enjoying it.”