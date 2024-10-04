Knights sign former Stanley Cup champion to 1-year contract

The Golden Knights rewarded one veteran player in camp on a professional tryout agreement with a one-year contract Friday.

Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) charges in to defend Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) from a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Jeannot (10) during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Glenn Gawdin (57) on the boards during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tanner Pearson is sticking around.

The Golden Knights signed the veteran forward to a one-year deal worth $775,000, the team announced Friday.

Pearson, 32, joined the Knights for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

The 2014 Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings made the most of his opportunity with two goals and an assist in four preseason games.

Pearson, who will likely start at fourth-line left wing, has 138 goals and 285 points in 644 career NHL games. Injuries limited him to 68 appearances the past two seasons.

