88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights sign former Stanley Cup champion to 1-year contract

Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) charges in to defend Golden Knights goaltender Ilya ...
Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) charges in to defend Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) from a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Jeannot (10) during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Glenn Gawdin ...
Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Glenn Gawdin (57) on the boards during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) charges in to defend Golden Knights goaltender Ilya ...
Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) charges in to defend Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) from a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Jeannot (10) during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Golden Knights goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the second period of a preseason N ...
3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason loss: Goalie stands tall
Robin Lehner’s time with Golden Knights comes to an end
EXCLUSIVE: Knights’ Eichel talks being part of new Amazon NHL series
Vegas Golden Knights winger Tanner Pearson, left, redirects the puck past Colorado Avalanche go ...
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Fourth-line hopefuls shine vs. Avs
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 10:21 am
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 10:24 am

Tanner Pearson is sticking around.

The Golden Knights signed the veteran forward to a one-year deal worth $775,000, the team announced Friday.

Pearson, 32, joined the Knights for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

The 2014 Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings made the most of his opportunity with two goals and an assist in four preseason games.

Pearson, who will likely start at fourth-line left wing, has 138 goals and 285 points in 644 career NHL games. Injuries limited him to 68 appearances the past two seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES