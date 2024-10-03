Knights preview: Top power-play unit set to debut against Avalanche

The Golden Knights will play most of their regulars in Thursday’s preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche, including most of their two power-play units.

The Golden Knights won’t put out their entire opening night lineup in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Colorado Avalanche, but their power-play units will be close to complete.

Most of the Knights’ regulars will appear in their penultimate preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. The top power-play unit — which consists of captain Mark Stone, right wing Victor Olofsson, defenseman Shea Theodore and centers Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl — will play together for the first time.

The second unit will be almost at full strength as well. Center Nicolas Roy, right wing Alexander Holtz, left wing Ivan Barbashev and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Noah Hanifin will skate together Thursday. The only change the Knights hope to make before the regular season is swapping out Barbashev for center William Karlsson, who is nursing an undisclosed injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s looking for good execution and pace from both power-play units.

“There’s going to be some rust, but let’s try to make it clean,” Cassidy said.

The Knights roster is down to 26 players, three above the NHL’s regular-season maximum of 23.

A few of the players looking to break camp with the team will be in Thursday’s lineup. Left wing Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ first-round pick in 2020, will skate with Roy and Stone. Roster hopefuls Zach Aston-Reese, Tanner Laczynski and Jonas Rondbjerg will make up the fourth line.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will make his second preseason start in net.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson

Brendan Brisson — Nicolas Roy — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Zach Aston-Reese —Tanner Laczynski — Jonas Rondbjerg

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

