Report: Robin Lehner’s contract won’t count against Knights’ salary cap

The final year of goaltender Robin Lehner’s contract will not count against the Golden Knights’ salary cap after he failed to show up for a medical exam, according to a report.

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner puts his helmet on before the team's NHL game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris, File)

Robin Lehner’s time with the Golden Knights appears to be up.

The final year of Lehner’s five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights will not count against the team’s salary cap this season, according to Daily Faceoff, after a settlement was reached by the Knights, the NHL and the NHL Players Association.

This comes after Lehner failed to report for a mandatory preseason medical exam to determine that he was unfit to play. Lehner has not played since April 20, 2022, because of shoulder and hip surgeries.

Players being placed on long-term injured reserve must take exams to be deemed unfit to play, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHLPA.

Lehner, 33, released a statement to Sportsnet on Sept. 21, saying “everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.” That is the only public comment Lehner has made since he last appeared for the Knights.

Lehner was expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve for the third straight season, and his salary would have been utilized as cap relief for the Knights before the season.

However, this becomes important for the Knights as they will be cap compliant under the $88 million upper limit and not have to utilize LTIR, which allows them to accrue cap space throughout the season for potential trades.

Teams must submit their cap-compliant rosters by Monday.

Daily Faceoff reported that Lehner will be paid his salary of $4.5 million.

Lehner is currently in a near-two-year-long Chapter 7 bankruptcy case in which he owes creditors more than $27 million. A judge froze Lehner’s assets Sept. 27 after lawyers alleged Lehner and his wife, Donya, of transferring money to off-shore companies, as well as spending $1.5 million on luxury purchases and gambling.

The Knights declined to comment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.