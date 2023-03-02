55°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trade for Stanley Cup-winning goaltender

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 11:56 am
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trochec ...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Western Conference-leading Golden Knights made their third addition before the NHL’s Friday trade deadline, adding a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender with injuries affecting their crease.

The Knights acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick. The 37-year-old won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings and the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP in 2012.

Quick is in the midst of a difficult season. His .876 save percentage is the third-worst in the NHL among goaltenders who have made at least 10 appearances. The Kings traded him to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Knights could use the depth in net after being hit hard with goaltender injuries all season. They’ve previously boosted their forward depth by acquiring left wing Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis on Sunday and center Teddy Blueger from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

