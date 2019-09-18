Golden Knights try out new players as penalty killers

Alex Tuch and William Carrier got their first work as penalty killers Tuesday during the Golden Knights’ 5-0 preseason road victory over Colorado.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) with right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Cody Eakin (21) react after their 5-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes a shot for a miss against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) on Friday, March 29, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch listens to reporters questions as he addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alex Tuch hasn’t killed penalties in, well, the Golden Knights winger was embarrassed to say how long it’s been.

“A whiiiile,” he confessed, emphasizing that last word for effect.

Tuch is hoping to add penalty killing to his list of duties and got his first work Tuesday during the Knights’ 5-0 preseason road victory over Colorado.

He teamed with forward Tomas Nosek on the top unit and helped the Knights successfully kill all six Avalanche power plays.

“I was able to watch some really good penalty killers the last two years, and I’ve paid attention,” Tuch said. “I think I did a pretty good job out there. There’s some little things I’ve got to learn, try to get a little hesitation in my game on the penalty kill because I’m still really new.”

Tuch said he likes the idea of killing penalties in part because it allows him to stay loose, even when the Knights get into penalty trouble. He logged 2:02 of ice time on the penalty kill against the Avalanche as part of his 16:11 of action.

In 158 career NHL games, Tuch has been on the ice short-handed for a little less than four minutes (3:57 to be exact).

“But you know what? It gives me a lot of confidence that (coach Gerard Gallant) has confidence in me to be able to go out there and penalty kill,” the 23-year-old said.

Gallant also used winger William Carrier in short-handed situations, as the Knights look to replace penalty-killing specialist Pierre-Edouard Bellemare along with Ryan Carpenter.

Carrier totaled 45 seconds of penalty-killing time in his 91 career games with the Knights, but has experience in that role with Buffalo.

“If they give me my chance, I’ll take my opportunity,” Carrier said.

Tuch and Carrier are two of the Knights’ fastest skaters, and Gallant said that separates them from the Knights’ other penalty killers.

“Those guys, they can skate, they can move their feet and they can get some good clears,” Gallant said. “As long as they get the pattern down, we’ll give them some opportunities (in the preseason) and see where it goes.”

Time changes

The Knights announced new start times for two regular-season games.

The Nov. 16 matchup at Los Angeles will start at 1 p.m. rather than 7 p.m., and the Nov. 17 game against Calgary begins at 4 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The latter date was moved up an hour to accommodate the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

